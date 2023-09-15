OTB Staff Roundtable Week 3 Predictions: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Rutgers Football is in pursuit of a 3-0 start on Saturday against the Hokies.

The Scarlet Knights will welcome Virginia Tech to SHI Stadium for a 3:30 matchup in front of what it hopes will be another packed crowd. Virginia Tech is dealing with some key injuries and Rutgers enters the week as the favorite once again.

Below, check out how the staff at OTB sees this matchup playing out.

Greg Patuto: The matchup favors Rutgers when looking at the facts. Simply put, Rutgers has run the ball well. Virginia Tech has not stopped it well. Rutgers has stopped the run well. Virginia Tech has not run it well. Is the the end-all, be-all for Saturday? Of course not but the Scarlet Knights enter with a bit of an edge. The Hokies are banged up at some key positions. For the third week in a row, Rutgers enters as a touchdown or more favorite. The expectation is 3-0 for the Scarlet Knights and it should get there. This does not mean it will be easy. Rutgers will face its biggest test to this point on Saturday. The history favors Virginia Tech. The name still brings credibility and a win would bring plenty of excitement. Kirk Ciarrocca has to keep it simple and stick to the game plan. If this happens, and Rutgers takes care of the ball, it should lead to a win. Rutgers 23, Virginia Tech 14

Andrew Rice: After two solid home wins where Rutgers looked dominant, the season has started to gain momentum in the Knights favor. That being said, Virginia Tech is yet another tough early test for this squad. No matter who plays at QB, the Hokies passing game is a threat. To counter this, Rutgers will need good play from its secondary, pass rush, and run game. Long drives for the Rutgers offense will be key to winning this game. Whichever defense gets tired first will determine who wins this game. Rutgers has shown no problem in sustaining drives the last two games, expect that to continue here. Rutgers 24, Virginia Tech 21

Matt Forno: Let’s keep this simple. VT’s run defense is not good. Rutgers’ run offense is pretty good. VT’s run offense is very very bad. Rutgers’ run defense is gReat (3rd in the nation). Rutgers is currently #2 in the nation in time of possession, while VT ranks 104th. Rutgers’ strengths matchup very well against the weaknesses of the Hokies. Fans should not expect Rutgers to move away from what has worked through the first two games. Wimsatt may find himself under some pressure in the pocket as the Hokies will definitely bring the best pass rush the offensive line has faced this season. However, if Rutgers is able to force VT to be one dimensional while limiting turnovers on offense, the Scarlet Knight should be to control the game similar to the previous two matchups. Rutgers 20, Virginia Tech 10

Francis Hearne: Here we go with Week 3! I am fired up for this game. This will be the biggest test yet for Rutgers as they take on the Hokies of Virginia Tech. Virginia Tech does come in at 1-1; a win over Old Dominion and a close loss to Purdue. Virginia Tech struggles with the run game on both sides of the ball, and Rutgers has shown running the ball and stopping the run to be it’s two biggest strengths. I believe the offensive line will open running lanes for Kyle Monan-He is That-Gai, Sam Brown, and Ja’shon Benjamin. Rutgers defense will force this team to be one dimensional on offense which will allow Aaron Lewis and Mo Toure to pin their ears back and get after it in the pass rush. The secondary is playing well, and the matchups there seem to lean the Scarlet Knights’ way considering all the injuries Virginia Tech has racked up. The Hokies do have a very talented defensive line that will, at the very least, keep them in this game. The offensive line has to hold up in Pass protection and keep Gavin upright. If that happens, i am predicting a 3-0 start for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers 27, Virginia Tech 17

John Dean: Virginia Tech is going to be the most talented team Rutgers has faced so far. However it seems that their weaknesses/strengths play right into Rutgers hands. Rutgers has a run the ball successfully through the early part of the season, and Virginia Tech cannot stop the run. Additionally Virginia Tech rushes the passer well, but the Rutgers offensive line has graded out very well in pass protection this year. Virginia Tech is also dealing with a large number of injuries at key positions this week. This all leads in my mind to a Rutgers win and a 3-0 start. Rutgers 24, Virginia Tech 17