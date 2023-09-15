Rutgers Football Series History vs. Virginia Tech

After starting 2-0, the Scarlet Knights return to SHI stadium to take on a familiar foe in the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-1). The former Big East rivals square off during the 3:30pm window. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a dominant 36-7 win over Temple, while the Hokies are coming off a 24-17 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. Both teams see this game as an important early season game in their quest for 6-6 and a bowl game.

The Scarlet Knights are 3-12 all time against the Hokies, and the teams last met in the 2012 in the Russel Athletic Bowl. Rutgers entered this game after it finished 9-3 with a share of the Big East title, while Virginia Tech struggled to a 6-6 record. This game was a very close defensive battle that Virginia Tech eked out 13-10. On the first drive of the game, Khaseem Greene opened the scoring for the Scarlet Knights on a fumble recovery in the end zone. The Scarlet Knights followed that up with a field goal to take a 10-0 lead and all the momentum was with the Knights. However, this would not last as it was all Hokies from then on. Virginia Tech scored the next 13 points, including a touchdown pass from longtime Washington Commander TE Logan Thomas. The Scarlet Knights couldn’t get anything going on offense and Virginia Tech took the bowl game. Here are the full game highlights to the Kyle Flood era Scarlet Knights.

Quick Hitters:

Rutgers first played Virginia Tech in 1920 and won the game 19-6.

Rutgers Second game against Virginia Tech was played in 1953, and this was also a Rutgers victory 20-13.

Since 1953, Rutgers has only beaten Virginia Tech once and that came in the famous 1992 Halloween victory. Rutgers won this game 50-49 and Rutgers receiver Chris Brantley set a program record with four touchdown receptions, and Rutgers safety Malik Jackson tied a program record with three interceptions.

Greg Schiano is 0-3 vs the Hokies all-time.

Rutgers and Virginia Tech were Big East Football Foes between 1991 and 2003. During that time Virginia Tech won 3 Big East titles to Rutgers none.

Rutgers played Michael Vick twice while he was playing for the Hokies. They are 0-2 against Vick and lost the games 49-0 and 58-20.

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry and Rutgers Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarocca coached against each other at Penn State during the 2020 year.

Rutgers looks to add a fourth win in their history over Virginia Tech, and their first since 1992. The Scarlet Knights are favored by seven points and should bring home the victory over the banged up Hokies. Lets hope Rutgers can overlook their rough history against Virginia Tech!