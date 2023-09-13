Reviewing Betting Line, Spread, & Total for Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Rutgers Football is preparing to play its third consecutive game at home as Virginia Tech comes to town on Saturday.

The Scarlet Knights enter having defeated both Northwestern and Temple to begin the season. Virginia Tech sits at 1-1 after beating Old Dominion and suffering a loss to Purdue.

Below, take a look at recent betting trends between the Scarlet Knights and Hokies.

Virginia Tech at Rutgers Line, Spread, & Total

The odds below are according to BetOnline and updated as of Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 3:00 PM ET.

Moneyline (ML): Virginia Tech +210 | Rutgers -250

Virginia Tech +210 | Rutgers -250 Against the Spread (ATS): Virginia Tech +6.5 (-103) | Rutgers -6.5 (-117)

Virginia Tech +6.5 (-103) | Rutgers -6.5 (-117) Over/Under (O/U): Over 39.5 (-110) | Under 39.5 (-110)

Virginia Tech at Rutgers Trends

Rutgers has started the season in very distinct ways betting wise. The Scarlet Knights are 2-0 straight-up, 2-0 ATS, and both games have gone under.

Rutgers’ defense has been a bright spot, allowing just 14 points over the first two games. The offense has done enough to win and show signs of improvement. It is not turning the ball over while the penalties also seem to have been cleaned up a bit. With that being said, the Scarlet Knights are also not lighting up the scoreboard in huge ways so this has led to multiple unders.

In terms of spreads, Rutgers has two victories by double-digits and is a touchdown favorite once again.

Virginia Tech is 1-1 ATS this season. The Hokies covered as 16.5-point favorites in Week 1 against Old Dominion, in a game that it allowed over 200 yards rushing. Week 2 saw Virginia Tech lose as a one-point favorite. It has played one over and one under. Like Rutgers, the numbers have been set low due to the fact that the offense has not been putting up big numbers.

When betting this game, it is hard to be confident about any pick — Rutgers, Virginia Tech, over, or under. The lines have been set in a way that make it difficult to trust any of the four. The first half line is currently Rutgers -3, which seems like a strong play. If you believe that the Scarlet Knights can keep it up over the course of four quarters, take the game as well. For now, it is impossible to predict how each offense will come out.