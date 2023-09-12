2023 Big Ten Football Power Rankings following Week 2

The second week of the college football season is officially in the books. Does the Big Ten look like the best conference in the nation? Eh, so far no.

There was plenty of movement in the middle of the rankings due to teams turning in some poor performances.

Below, check out how the power rankings are shaped after two weeks of action.

14. Northwestern (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Week 2: W, 38-7 vs. UTEP

Previously: 14

Northwestern needed to win this game. Good for David Braun and company for turning in an easy win. Now reality time, this might be the only one of the year for the Wildcats. There is no need for any movement here after one win to likely just move them back to the basement eventually anyway.

Next: 9/16 at Duke

13. Indiana (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Week 2: W, 41-7 vs. Indiana State

Previously: 13

When is the last time you saw Indiana as nearly a four-score favorite? Indiana State struggles to move the ball and getting into the end zone once felt like an accomplishment. the Hoosiers do not get much credit here for a lopsided victory. Bloomington, don’t get too excited just yet. We can say though that Brendan Sorsby might be the guy moving forward.

Next: 9/16 vs. Louisville

12. Nebraska (0-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Week 2: L, 36-14 at Colorado

Previously: 11

Nebraska and Colorado were scoreless late in the second quarter? You wouldn't know it by looking at the score. The Huskers seemed to run out of gas and run out of gas fast. Shedeur Sanders and Colorado got comfortable and the Nebraska offense could not keep up. After a blown lead in Week 1, the Huskers are now 0-2 after a lopsided loss. Matt Rhule is the right man for the job but he has some work to do with this roster.

Next: 9/16 vs. Northern Illinois

11. Illinois (1-1)

Week 2: L, 34-23 at Kansas

Previously: 7

Illinois has not been impressive over two weeks. In a year where the Illini want to prove that last year was not a fluke, they unimpressively beat Toledo before getting rolled by Kansas. And yes, the differential on the scoreboard is 11 points but if you watched the game, it was not that close. If this is the Illinois that shows up each week, there might not be many wins on the schedule in the conference.

Next: 9/16 vs. Penn State

10. Purdue (1-1)

Week 2: W, 24-17 at Virginia Tech

Previously: 12

This was a good spot for Ryan Walters to get his first victory. On thread against Virginia Tech, well done. Now, we know the Hokies are down bad right now but a win is a win. The Boilermakers turned in a strong performance on both sides of the ball leading to victory.

Next: 9/16 vs. Syracuse

9. Rutgers (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Week 2: W, 36-7 vs. Temple

Previously: 10

The competition has not been the best for Rutgers so there should not be too much overreaction but the Scarlet Knights have shown major, major differences. There is just one quarterback being used. That’s a win. The play-calling has been spectacular. Another win. The defense has been insane and allowed just 14 points in two games. Three-for-three. Rutgers is in a good spot to start 3-0 with the banged-up Hokies coming to town.

Next: 9/16 vs. Virginia Tech

8. Michigan State (2-0)

Week 2: W, 45-14 vs. Richmond

Previously: 8

Michigan State handled its business against a poor FCS squad in Richmond. Noah Kim threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns while the defense was good all afternoon. Again, Richmond is Richmond. The Spartans have a Top 10 team in Washington coming to East Lansing this weekend.

Next: 9/16 vs. Washington

7. Minnesota (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Week 2: W, 25-6 vs. Eastern Michigan

Previously: 9

There is a lot that is boring about Minnesota thus far. The run game was good against Eastern Michigan and the defense led up just six points. After a big second half, the Gophers cruised to victory but it was a battle early on. Minnesota needs to show it against better competition moving forward.

Next: 9/16 at North Carolina

6. Wisconsin (1-1)

Week 2: L, 31-22 at Washington State

Previously: 4

Wisconsin went on the road against a decent Power Five but a loss is still inexcusable. The Badgers had great expectations coming into the season and now there is a bitter taste early on. It is not surprising to see some struggled amid transition with a new head coach and quarterback but the Badgers had to get a win here. With that being said, this still could be the team to represent the Big Ten out of the West.

Next: 9/16 vs. Georgia Southern

5. Maryland (2-0)

Week 2: W, 38-20 vs. Charlotte

Previously: 6

Maryland fell behind 14-0 on Saturday. Thankfully, it was against Charlotte. The Terps jump into the top five of these rankings almost by process of elimination. The Big Ten has not looked great and that included Maryland for the first half on Saturday. Taulia Tagovailoa is going to do what he did on Saturday — throw for a lot of yards and turn the ball over. Virginia comes to town on Saturday.

Next: 9/15 vs. Virginia

4. Iowa (2-0)

Week 2: W, 20-13 at Iowa State

Previously: 5

Stop if you've heard this before: Iowa won a game scoring few points and playing great defense. Brian Ferentz, 25 point per game seems impossible with this offense. It is still amazing that he return as offensive coordinator but that’s a conversation for another day. The Hawkeyes have one of the nation’s best defenses. We knew that would be the case coming in. Somehow, this offense has to find a way to get going.

Next: 9/16 vs. Western Michigan

3. Ohio State (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Week 2: W, 35-7 vs. Youngstown State

Previously: 3

This does not have the same sense over two weeks around Ohio State. The Buckeyes have question marks at quarterback for the first time in a long time. Marvin Harrison Jr. had a tough Week 1 but showed why he is the best receiver in the nation against an inferior Youngstown State team. The Buckeyes remain in the top three and will continue to get better and better.

Next: 9/16 vs. Western Kentucky

2. Penn State (2-0)

Week 2: W, 63-7 vs. Delaware

Previously: 2

This game cannot be judged for Penn State. It did what a team that thinks it’s a national championship contender is supposed to do to an FCS team. The Nittany Lions ran the ball well, got an efficient outing from its quarterback, and put up 63 points.

Next: 9/16 at Illinois

1. Michigan (2-0)

Week 2: W, 35-7 vs. UNLV

Previously: 1

Blake Corum scored three times and J.J. McCarthy threw two touchdowns and just three incompletions. The Wolverines continue a tradition of playing an extremely light non-conference slate with Bowling Green coming in next. This has nothing to do with 2023 so far. Michigan is the two-time reigning conference champ and the team to beat until further notice.

Next: 9/16 vs. Bowling Green