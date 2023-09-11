Jai Patel named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

Jai Patel has been named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week following Rutgers’ Week 2 victory against Temple.

During the 36-7 victory, Patel finished 3-for-3 on field goal attempts and made all three of his extra points as well. Patel becomes the first Rutgers kicker to win this award since the team joined the Big Ten in 2014.

Patel’s first kick split the uprights from 51 yards out, logging the seventh-longest field goal in program history. It was the first time a kicker for Rutgers was good from 50+ since 2019. He added a 43 and 23-yard field goal later in the game.

A native of New Jersey, Patel graduated from South Brunswick High School where he holds school records for field goals made (22) and touchbacks (67). Patel also went a perfect 78-for-78 on extra points while in high school.

Rutgers is hoping that Patel can continue to give them consistency and be a vital part of the special teams moving forward. The Scarlet Knights will be back in action on Saturday to host Virginia Tech.