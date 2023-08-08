Enjoy Rutgers Athletics and want to contribute to the conversation? On The Banks is looking for writers!

Do you have a knack for writing, presenting an argument or writing in detail about current events, based on dynamic flow of information? Are you a fan who wants his/her voice heard? Are you a college student who is looking for additional writing experience and mentorship to lay the foundation for a career in sports journalism? Do you want to help join what we believe should be the premier website for Rutgers sports, news, and commentary on the Internet?

Most importantly, do you love Rutgers Athletics and want a chance to join the conversation?

If the answer is yes to one or all of the questions above, we’d love to hear from you. On The Banks is looking to add more writers as the summer comes to an end and the start of the athletics year begins.

There is no requirement on how much or little to post but we would like our writers to commit to anywhere between 1-3 articles per week to begin. Anything extra is great as well! Different topics and news will be presented but pitches are also welcome for unique ideas surrounding all Rutgers sports.

The ideal contributor will be open to writing about any sport at Rutgers, led by Football and Men’s Basketball, but also includes Women’s Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse, Men’s and Women’s Soccer, Wrestling, Field Hockey, and more!

Our ideal candidate:

Has strong knowledge about Rutgers, both current and historical.

Possesses strong writing skills.

Has a nose for news, both in identifying what is important and knowing where to find it.

Is able to write and publish quickly while remaining accurate.

Is a self-starter who can work with minimal direction.

Possesses solid communication skills.

Is comfortable pitching ideas and collaborating with other contributors.

Is comfortable working in a virtual environment.

Previous writing experience is preferred, but not required. If you are interested in joining our team, or would just like more information, please contact Greg Patuto at gregorypatuto@gmail.com or send a message via social media!