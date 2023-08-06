Oskar Palmquist returning to Rutgers, completing 2023-24 roster

The transfer portal has taken over in college sports and is used by many athletes in many ways. Recently, we have seen it work in a unique way.

Oskar Palmquist is set to return to Rutgers after initially entering the transfer portal and committing to Elon. Palmquist made his decision in May to attend Elon before re-entering the portal last month. Multiple outlets are reporting that the 6-foot-8 forward will return to Piscataway. Jerry Carino of the Asbury Park Press was first with the official news.

The return of Palmquist fills the final scholarship for Rutgers for the 2023-24 season. The Scarlet Knights landed commitments from FIU transfer Austin Williams and Iowa State’s Jeremiah Williams. This is in addition to UMass transfer Noah Fernandes.

Rutgers had to work the transfer portal after learning the news of both Cam Spencer (UConn) and Paul Mulcahy (Washington) leaving the program for their graduate years.

The return of Palmquist brings back a bench piece that is familiar with Rutgers and the system of Steve Pikiell. With that being said, the experience on the floor is limited but showed signs last season.

After Mawot Mag suffered a season-ending injury last season, Palmquist played 13 minutes per game over the final 11 games. He averaged 2.7 points on 37% shooting, 33.3% from three-point range.

The addition of Williams, Fernandes, and incoming freshman Jamichael Davis gives Rutgers some depth in the backcourt — along with Derek Simpson. Four-star Gavin Griffiths is expected to make an impact right away for the Scarlet Knights along the wing.

Palmquist has two years of eligibility left, which means he will be around for the 2024-25 season. Of course, the Class of 2024 is one of the best in the nation for Rutgers to this point, led by five-star Ace Bailey. Rutgers continues to aggressively pursue the nation’s top player in Dylan Harper, who is teasing a decision soon.

Pikiell has rounded out his roster for the upcoming season and continues to work in the 2024 class as well. The return of Palmquist fills the final scholarship and builds more depth coming off the bench.