Johnny Langan named to Mackey Award Watch List

It has been a versatile career for Johnny Langan at Rutgers. He has been used all over the offense during his four years in Piscataway and is expected to make an impact at tight end this year.

On Friday, it was announced that Langan was named to the Mackey Award Watch List. This is an award given out each year to the most outstanding collegiate tight end. Langan took a step forward at the position last year and will look to improve further in his fifth year.

In 2022, Langan caught 31 passes for 296 yards and a touchdown. He added 139 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Langan entered Rutgers out of Bergen Catholic as a quarterback and was used this way in 2019. He attempted 159 passes in his first year before moving on from this role. In 2020, Langan was used primarily as a ball carrier from the quarterback position. He attempted just 13 passes and rushed 56 times for 201 yards and four touchdowns.

Langan began making the jump to tight end in 2021 and has totaled 49 catches over the last two years.

Rutgers is hoping that Langan can continue to improve at the position. He has been a leader on and off the field for the Scarlet Knights while remaining a versatile piece within the offense.