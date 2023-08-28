No. 16 Field Hockey Downs Cal, 2-1

The No. 16 Field Hockey squad continued their hot start, dropping Cal 2-1 on Monday afternoon. This follows 2-0 wins over UC Davis Friday and Stanford Sunday.

Bente Bakers would give Cal a 1-0 lead in the 4th minute, marking the first time this season Rutgers has trailed. The Knights would even things up 1-1 in the 8th minute on a goal by Dutch sophomore Puck Winter off of assists from Argentinian duo Vicky Jure and Guillerm Causarano on a penalty corner.

Puck Winter with the first half goal for #RUFH, and we head into the second half at Cal tied at 1-1



: https://t.co/jK1Xl2LG03 pic.twitter.com/c4dVBPg7P6 — Rutgers Field Hockey (@RUFieldHockey) August 28, 2023

In the third quarter, the Knights finally grabbed the lead. Causarano controlled a kicked ball in space and charged towards goal, firing it into the back of the net for a 2-1 lead.

GOAL!



Guillermina Causarano with this shot gives #RUFH a 2-1 lead heading into the fourth quarter pic.twitter.com/ZiynH9X6Mu — Rutgers Field Hockey (@RUFieldHockey) August 28, 2023

Cal ramped up pressure in the fourth quarter, earning six penalty corners in the final frame, but Rutger's signature defense, a staple under head coach Meredith Civico, did not break and closed out the win.

NEXT UP

It is the first of seven currently ranked matchups. The Scarlet Knights continue their road trip on Friday, playing No. 15 UConn in a 4 p.m. contest in Storrs, CT.