Rutgers Basketball: 3-star PF Dylan Grant commits to Rutgers Class of 2024

Steve Pikiell continues to build the Class of 2024 for Rutgers.

On Monday, Joe Tipton of On3 reported that three-star PF Dylan Grant committed to Rutgers. He is a product of Warren, Michigan who also held offers from the likes of DePaul, Cincinnati, and Loyola-Chicago, among many others.

Grant shared on Aug. 9 that he received an offer from the Scarlet Knights and has now made it official.

NEWS: Dylan Grant, a 6-foot-7 forward in the class of 2024, has committed to Rutgers, he tells me.



The 6-foot-7 forward from Michigan Collegiate will bring plenty of athleticism and aggressiveness. Grant likes to score at the rim and is not afraid to use the dribble and get to the basket. Grant spoke with Tipton about his decision and highlighted Pikiell and the growing culture at Rutgers.

“I loved the vibe,” Grant told On3 following his commitment. “Playing in the Big 10 has always been a dream of mine. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to learn from the experienced coaching staff at Rutgers. Coach (Steve) Pikiell brings a wealth of knowledge in the game of basketball. I see their vision and I believe in it.”

Grant now joins Ace Bailey, Lathan Sommerville, and Bryce Dortch as Scarlet Knight commits in the 2024 class. Prior to Grant’s announcement, this class for Rutgers ranked second nationally.

Rutgers just got a commitment from a Dylan and are hoping that another one could be coming soon. The Scarlet Knights are awaiting the decision from Dylan Harper. If he lands in Piscataway, Rutgers will likely hold the top recruiting class in the nation for the 2024 year.