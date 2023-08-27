Rutgers Commit Spotlight: QB AJ Surace SHINES in Season Opener

College and NFL scouts are already drawing promising comparisons for Notre Dame’s starting QB and 2024 Rutgers commit, AJ Surace...

Rushing for 216 yards and THREE touchdowns against Wayne Valley in Notre Dame’s season opener, Surace played like he was Mike Vick in Madden 2004 (aka a freaking CHEAT CODE). His three touchdowns came from 32, 45, and 64 yards out. In addition to his video game rushing numbers, Surace was nearly perfect through the air, completing 15 of 16 passes for 173 with 1 touchdown and an interception. While Surace put on a show Saturday night, I have to give a quick shout out...

MERCER COUNTY STAND UP!!! I grew up in Mercer County and it would be awesome to see a QB from the area dominate in the Big Ten at Rutgers.

Are fans across the state overacting a bit to his dominating performance? Sure. Are we going to do it anyways...

Let’s be honest, how am I supposed to rationally behave when fellow teammate and RU commit, Gabe Winnovich is out here tweeting nothing but FAX. Winnovich is required to sit out for 22 days due to new NJSIAA transfer rules that took effect this year (BORING!). It’s going to be very exciting to see the duo play later on this season.

AJ Surace runs a 4.2 40 https://t.co/qc8P7k00Br — Gabriel Winowich (@GabeWinowich) August 27, 2023

