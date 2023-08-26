California Dreaming: No. 16 Field Hockey Tops UC Davis, 2-0

Rutgers Field Hockey opened the 2023 campaign on the road with a solid 2-0 victory over UC Davis, the first of three games to open the season in the Golden State.

Per the Big Ten Conference, the trip to California is part of a scheduling alliance with the Big Ten Conference to benefit West Coast field hockey. Maryland also made the trip west to play the three schools on opening weekend and Penn State is playing at Cal and Stanford the following weekend. The California schools are affiliate members of the America East Conference, joining Northeast schools Bryant, Maine, New Hampshire, Albany, UMass Lowell and Vermont (courtesy Rutgers Athletics).

Senior Bridy Molyneaux out of Fairhaven, NJ gave the Knights a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute on a penalty corner off an insist from the inserter, Iris Langejans.,

GOAL!



Bridy Molyneaux converts for the first #RUFH goal of the season following a penalty corner, as the Scarlet Knights take a 1-0 lead over UC Davis in the second quarter pic.twitter.com/SJbP968GCl — Rutgers Field Hockey (@RUFieldHockey) August 25, 2023

Rutgers would add to their lead in the 4th quarter. Junior Guillerm Causarano scored in the 49th minute, deflecting the shot from fellow countryman, sophomore Vicky Jure, into the back of the net. Both players hail from Argentina.

The Knights outshot the Aggies 16-5, including a dominant 8-2 on goal. Junior New Zealander Sophia Howard picked up her seventh career shutout.

NEXT UP

The California roadtrip continues. RU will play at Stanford (Sunday, 3 pm) and Cal (Monday, 4 pm).