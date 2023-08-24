 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Banks of the Raritan Podcast Episode 3: Brian Fonseca of NJ Advance Media, Big Ten head coach power rankings

We take a look into college football Week 0, best bets, and more!

By Greg Patuto
Big Ten Football Media Days Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Episode 3 of the Banks of the Raritan podcast features Brian Fonseca of NJ Advance Media to breakdown the Rutgers Football schedule here in 2023.

Is there a path to six wins for the Scarlet Knights? Sure. Will it happen? That is what we will find out very soon.

We continue to discuss the head coach power rankings in the Big Ten and where Greg Schiano lands on the list. Ahead of Week 0, we also talk best bets and games to watch as college football kicks off on Saturday.

The Banks of the Raritan podcast can be found wherever you get your podcasts!

