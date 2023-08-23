Rutgers Field Hockey trio recognized as Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch

Rutgers Field Hockey is preparing to begin the 2023 season and just saw a trio of players recognized by the Big Ten.

Ava Cickavage, Iris Langejans, and Puck Winter were named Preseason Players to Watch within the conference. Rutgers, who is ranked No. 16 in the nation, opens the season on the West coast with a Friday game against UC Davis. The Scarlet Knights will also take on Stanford on Sunday and Cal on Monday.

Langejans led Rutgers last season in goals (4), assists (8), and points (16). She is named a player to watch after a year where she was named Third Team All-American, First Team All-Big Ten, and First Team All-Region. She has now been honored by the Big Ten in the preseason for the second-consecutive year.

Cickavage, who is a native of Moorestown, is returning home after playing her first collegiate season with Wake Forest. She appeared in 20 games last season, making three starts. Cickavage is expected to make an impact right away back in her home state.

Another standout sophomore is Winter, who was named the Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Year last season. She was also a Second Team All-Region honoree. She finished with three goals and four defensive saves, which was third in the conference last season.

The Scarlet Knights come into the season with a talented team that will play a loaded schedule once again. In 2022, Rutgers finished 8-10 overall with a 3-5 record in the Big Ten. This season, the Scarlet Knights have seven ranked opponents on their schedule.