Rutgers Basketball transfer Jeremiah Williams charged in gambling investigation

Rutgers Men’s Basketball transfer Jeremiah Williams has been charged with tampering records as the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s probe into sports gambling.

According to a report by the Des Moines Register, a criminal complaint was released last week by the Story County Attorney’s Office claiming that Williams was part of a scheme to place sports bets while underage. The legal betting age in Iowa is 21. Williams allegedly placed 15 bets that totaled $1,560.

The complaint did not say that Williams, who never played for Iowa State due to injury, placed bets on the Cyclones. According to the story, tapering with records is considered an aggravated misdemeanor and could carry a maximum sentence of up to one year in county jail or twi years in prison, if convicted.

This news comes after multiple players on the Iowa and Iowa State football had complaints filed against them in the same investigation. The Cyclones have lost two starters from the program after being charged.

Williams last played for Temple on Feb. 24, 2022 in a game against Memphis. As a two-time transfer before graduating, Williams will require a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible to play right away this season. This seems like an unlikely route, which means Rutgers will have Williams available for the 2024-25 season.

Williams last played during the 2021-22 season for the Owls. He suffered a torn Achilles in early October in 2022, forcing him to miss the season. Once the season was done, he entered the transfer portal without playing a game for the Cyclones.

After entering the portal, Williams committed to Illinois early in June but decided to decommit shortly after.

As a sophomore, Williams averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. He shot 41.7% from the field. Williams still has three years of eligibility remaining.