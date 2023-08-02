Rutgers Basketball officially announces Princeton, Mississippi State as part of non-conference schedule

After initial speculation, the in-state rivalry between Rutgers and Princeton is back on for 2023.

On Wednesday, the Scarlet Knights announced the addition of two non-conference games — Princeton and Mississippi State.

Despite not playing in 10 years, Princeton is the most-frequent opponent in Rutgers Basketball history. The two sides have faced off 120 times in the last 116 years. Princeton holds an advantage in the series, 75-45. The two have not met since December 2013 when Princeton earned a road victory against the Scarlet Knights.

The rivalry will pick back up on November 6 at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton.

“We are so excited to open up our 2023-24 season schedule against Princeton,” Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said in a press release on Wednesday. “This is a matchup between two teams from the great state of New Jersey with a ton of history. We look forward to a great matchup in Trenton. We are also looking forward to another marquee non-conference opponent in Mississippi State in Newark. These are two great games against competitive opponents that will prepare our team for the gauntlet of the Big Ten Conference schedule ahead.”

Rutgers will also face Mississippi State on December 23 as part of the 2023 Gotham Classic at the Prudential Center. The Scarlet Knights defeated the Bulldogs in their only meeting in history back in 1999 during the consolation round of the USBWA Hoop and Quill Classic in St. Charles, Missouri.

Official times and TV assignments will be announced at a later date for both games.