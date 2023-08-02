Rutgers Football extends contracts of two assistant coaches

Rutgers Football has been working deals for its staff all offseason and it continued recently.

According to an employment contract obtained by NJ Advance Media, the Scarlet Knights have extended two longtime assistant coaches through 2024 — Andrew Aurich and Bob Fraser.

Aurich, who is currently serving as tight ends coach, becomes the fourth position coach to receive an extension this offseason. He now joins defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak, defensive line coach Marquise Watson, and cornerbacks coach Mark Ophrey.

Aurich will earn $325,000 this season and $350,000 in 2024. He signed his extension on Monday to remain with the Scarlet Knights. Aurich has been with the program since 2020 when Greg Schiano returned to the helm.

Bob Fraser is currently in his fourth stint in Piscataway and has spent time with Schiano in many places. He previously worked with Schiano with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and at Ohio State as well. Fraser is listed as a recruiting assistant in his new contract but has served as Schiano’s senior advisor and linebackers coach over the last three years.

Fraser will earn $350,000 in each of the next two years.

New offensive coordinator Kirk CIarrocca remains the highest-paid assistant for Rutgers at $1.4 million for the 2023 season. Harasymiak is the other coach slated to make $1 million this year.