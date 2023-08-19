WATCH: Rutgers commit Ace Bailey dominates Summer Classic Game

Rutgers commit Ace Bailey showed why he is a top-three player in the nation on Saturday night.
Bailey scored 40 points during Slam Magazine’s Summer Classic as his team lost 160-153 in overtime. Bailey was part of Team Dylan, who’s captain was Rutgers target Dylan Harper.
The action was broadcasted by the NBA on its free-to-download app. Following the game, NBA shared a highlight tape of Bailey’s performance:
Ace Bailey was getting buckets from everywhere tonight at the SLAM Summer Classic pic.twitter.com/J7iUYaDEbs— NBA (@NBA) August 20, 2023
