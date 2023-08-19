 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Rutgers commit Ace Bailey dominates Summer Classic Game

The Scarlet Knights commit has himself a day on Saturday in New York.

By Greg Patuto
Rutgers commit Ace Bailey showed why he is a top-three player in the nation on Saturday night.

Bailey scored 40 points during Slam Magazine’s Summer Classic as his team lost 160-153 in overtime. Bailey was part of Team Dylan, who’s captain was Rutgers target Dylan Harper.

The action was broadcasted by the NBA on its free-to-download app. Following the game, NBA shared a highlight tape of Bailey’s performance:

