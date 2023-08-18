 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Banks of the Raritan Podcast Episode No. 2: Chris Iseman of Gannett joins to discuss Rutgers Football training camp

The Scarlet Knights are preparing to open the 2023 season in two weeks.

By Greg Patuto
/ new
Rutgers Spring Football Game Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

We are back and better than ever!

The Banks of the Raritan podcast comes to you as an affiliate of the Fans First Sports Network ready to discuss all things Rutgers Athletics.

The second episode back features Chris Iseman of Gannett, who helped breakdown Rutgers training camp and the first scrimmage of the month. The Scarlet Knights have named a starting quarterback but have plenty of other position battles to figure out during practices.

The Banks of the Raritan podcast will be released weekly wherever you find your podcasts!

Loading comments...