Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper to team up once again on Saturday

The dream of Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper teaming up in Piscataway is still alive for Rutgers.

Fans are hoping to see this duo make noise inside Jersey Mike’s Arena next year but for now, they can watch the two team up outside at Harlem’s Rucker Park on Saturday.

Bailey and Harper will both take part in the annual Slam Magazine Summer Classic Game. This will be the third time that Bailey and Harper were able to share the floor. On August 12, the duo represented Team FUTR at Under Armour’s Elite 24 event in Atlanta. Earlier in the month, Bailey and Harper participated in Curry Camp 2023 in San Francisco.

Bailey and Harper will also be joined by Cooper Flagg, who recently reclassified to 2024. Following his decision, he retained his spot as No. 1 player in the nation. This moved Harper back to No. 3 while Bailey remains in the top three at No. 3, according to 247Sports.

For those hoping to catch the action, the boys game will tipoff at 7 p.m. ET and will be distributed by the NBA on its free-to-download NBA App and on NBA.com.

Ace Bailey has TAKEN OVER during summer of 2023.



The 5-Star Rutgers commit has turned heads with AOT this summer, and he’s gearing up for a big senior yr at McEachern.



Coming off MVP of Steph Curry’s camp.



: @c_rod1313 pic.twitter.com/weBvGV6NEn — GREENLIGHT MEDIA (@atlgreenlight) August 8, 2023

Bailey committed to the Scarlet Knights earlier in the year while they have also been hot on the tail of Harper, who recently shared that he would make his decision during or after the high school basketball season. If Harper chooses Rutgers, this means the Scarlet Knights would hold the top-ranked recruiting class in the nation in the Class of 2024.

What does this mean?

Rutgers is hoping to build a roster that can not only make it into the NCAA Tournament but have Final Four aspirations. Also, it sets the tone for recruiting moving forward. Head coach Steve Pikiell came to Rutgers when the program was as down as could be and has completely changed the tune in Piscataway.

Both Bailey and Harper are early favorites to be lottery picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Their time with the Scarlet Knights might not last long but it would be a program-changing recruiting class that could set a tone for years to come. On Saturday night, the duo takes the floor once again and gives Rutgers fans a sneak peek on what they could be looking forward to.