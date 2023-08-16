Jason McCourty announced as CBS color commentator for Rutgers Football’s season opener!

Last season, Jason McCourty made his BTN broadcasting booth debut when Rutgers played Wagner in a 66-7 blowout win. This season, Jason will have the opportunity to provide analysis during a stand-alone nationally televised game Sunday 9/3 at 12pm on CBS when Rutgers hosts Northwestern. While this may not be the game most people have circled on their calendar, Rutgers fans will have the luxury of listening to one of the university’s most accomplished student athletes throughout the game.

CBS Sports has released its announcer lineup for the 2023 College Football season.



Coverage begins Saturday, Aug. 26 with ‘Week Zero’ on @CBSSportsNet while CBS and @paramountplus kick off Week 1 with two Big Ten matchups.



Full release: https://t.co/F8VXI2CV7F pic.twitter.com/TIa3a5MUR2 — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) August 16, 2023

I’m curious how long it will take for Jason to take a friendly jab at his twin brother, Devin, during the broadcast (my guess is within the first few minutes). Greg Schiano recruited both brothers back in the early 2000s, so it will be interesting to see if Jason details his experience playing for Schiano and how it prepared him for a long, successful NFL career.

Both McCourty brothers laid the groundwork that has lead to NFL teams drafting/signing players from Rutgers secondary. Players like Logan Ryan (2X Super Bowl Champ) and Duron Harmon (3X Super Bowl Champ) proved that adding Scarlet Knights to your secondary can help bolster the defense. Now, Rutgers looks to Tre Avery (Titans), Christian Braswell (Jags), Aaron Young (Bucs), and Christian Izien (Bucs) to continue this tradition! Also, Blessaun Austin recently signed with the Atlanta Falcons. Keep choppin’ boys!

Jaguars rookie Christian Braswell sits back and reads Will Grier’s eyes before jumping the route and making a great INT.



A sixth-round pick, Braswell is continuing the strong tradition of Rutgers DBs in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/F7fDa2p7V5 — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) August 13, 2023

Unfortunately, I will not be in attendance for the Northwestern game. Luckily, thanks to Youtube TV I will be able to broadcast the game on my phone from Citi Field. Quick shout out to my cousin who is treating his groomsmen to a day at the ballpark! Congrats to Brian and Darby on recently getting married and a B1G thank you for not having a fall wedding. Am I upset I will be missing Rutgers opening game? Maybe. Am I happy I will be able to listen to Jason as a color commentator? Oh yeah! Is it ok that my cousin went to Penn State? No comment.

