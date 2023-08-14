What to Expect from Gavin Wimsatt’s First season

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano has named Gavin Wimsatt the starting quarterback for the

2023 football season. The move came as a surprise, not because of the player picked, but

because of how early Schiano committed.

So what would a successful debut look like for Gavin Wimsatt?

Knowing that Wimsatt is locked in as the starting QB, I am going back and looking at the

statistics of former Rutgers quarterback’s first starting season performance to set a

benchmark.

First Quarterback up is Artur Sitkowski in 2018. This was a year to forget for the Scarlet

Knights as they went 1-11 with their only win over Texas State. Quarterback play factored

heavily into this debacle with Sitkowski starting 11 games. He completed 134 of 273 attempts

for 1158 yards with 4tds and 18ints, good for a 49.7% completion rate and a .22 touchdown

to interception ratio. He averaged 4.2 yards per attempt and had a QB rating of 76.4. With

low stats and a terrible record this season was not a success, and we hope for more in

Wimsatt’s first season as a starter.

Next up is Noah Vedral in 2021. Rutgers turned in a record of 5-7 and due to positive COVID

tests on the Texas A&M squad, went to the Gator Bowl. Vedral started 13 games and

completed 181 of 304 passes for 1854 yards with 7tds and 7ints. This amounts to a 59.5%

completion rate and a 1:1 Touchdown to Interception rate. Noah also fared better than Artur

in passing yards per attempt at 6.1 yards, and had a quarterback efficiency rating of 113.8

that year. 2021 was a moderately successful season and part of that was due to better play

at the QB position.

Going back a little further we have one of the more underappreciated QBs in recent Rutgers

history in Gary Nova. In his freshman year, Nova split time with Chas Dodd so we will be

looking at his 2012 season stats here. In 2012 Gary led Rutgers to a record of 9-4 and

completed 221 of 338 passes for 2,695 yards with 22tds and 16 ints. This was good for a

57% completion percentage and 1.375 TD to interception ratio. Nova outshines our previous

two entries with 7.1 yards per attempt and an efficiency rating of 125.8. Nova played well in

2012 and Wimsatt should be thrilled to see as much positional success.

Lastly we are going to look at Mike Teel’s first season as a full time starter. Mike Teel is

considered to be the best quarterback in Rutgers history and his first year as a full time

starter was the legendary 2006 season. In that season Teel completed 164 of 296 passes for

2,135 yards with 12tds and 13 ints. This amounts to a 55.45 completion percentage and a.92

Touchdown to interception ratio. Teel averaged 9.0 yards per attempt and finished with a

quarterback rating of 120.6. If Gavin could replicate this season any Rutgers fan would be

over the moon.

Predicting the success of the Scarlett Knights for the ’23/ ’24 season comes down to more

than just the play of the quarterback, but using a bad season from Sitkowski, a mediocre

season from Vedral, and two good years from Nova and Teel, we can get an idea of some

numbers that would represent success for Wimsatt in his first year as a starter. To get these

numbers I took the average of the stats from the other four quarterbacks first years starting.

A successful first year for Wimsatt would look like this, 175 passes on 302

attempts for 1,960 yards with 11tds and 13ints. This would be good for a 57.9% completion

percentage and 6.49 yards per attempt and a quarterback efficiency of 115.87. These

passing numbers combined with his expected rushing success could help lead Rutgers to a

solid season that we can all enjoy. Let me know in the comments if you agree!