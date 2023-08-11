Rutgers defeats Senegal in first exhibition of overseas trip

Rutgers began its international action with an 85-83 victory over Senegal Select in Marius Ndiaye Stadium in Dakar, Senegal on Thursday.

Aundre Hyatt had himself a day, finishing with 30 points on 9-of-15 shooting. He was 7-for-11 from three-point range, including a game-tying shot with 20 seconds left. Antwone Woolfolk would win the game with a tip-in at the buzzer.

After a long ay of hiking Goree Island, the Scarlet Knights came out and scored 85 points, shooting 60% (18-for-30) from three-point range. The average age of the Senegal Select team is 28 years old.

Game 1⃣ in Senegal calls for a game-tying three from @aundrehyatt_15 and buzzer-beater game-winner from @AntwoneWoolfol1 in the last 20 seconds!



85 Rutgers, 83 Senegal Select.



: https://t.co/kurAiWMORT#TheKnighthood ️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/RKSjvg5pvU — Rutgers Men’s Basketball (@RutgersMBB) August 11, 2023

There was no official box score provided from the action but here were some of the top performers from Thursday’s game:

Aundre Hyatt - 30 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 9-for-15 shooting, 7-for-11 3P

Gavin Griffiths - 17 points, 5 rebounds, 7-for-15 shooting, 3 3PM

Cliff Omoruyi - 10 points, 16 rebounds

Derek Simpson - 9 assists

Oskar Palmquist - 12 points, 4-for-6 3P

Antwon Woolfolk - 10 points

Noah Fernandes - 5 points, 5 assists

Gavin Griffiths logged his first game action for the Scarlet Knights and showed what he can do. He seemed t be aggressive offensively with 15 shots and scored at all three levels. This is what the Scarlet Knights will need the freshman to do once the regular season begins.

Rutgers will spend more time in Senegal before flying to Portugal. This was the first of four exhibitions games the Scarlet Knights will play overseas.