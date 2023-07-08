Four-star DB Kaj Sanders commits to Rutgers

Four-star defensive back and New Jersey native Kaj Sanders has decided to stay home.

The Bergen Catholic product announced his commitment to Rutgers on Saturday afternoon via Rivals. Sanders chose the Scarlet Knights over his other three finalists of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Wisconsin.

Sanders is the highest-rates commit for Greg Schiano in the Class of 2024. He is currently ranked sixth overall in the state according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Sanders wanted to share his announcement this summer so he can focus on his senior year without distraction. He will have one more year at Bergen Catholic playing for one of the powerhouse programs in New Jersey.

Schiano and the coaching staff in Piscataway have been after Sanders hard during his recruitment. The Scarlet Knights had Sanders on their radar for three years now since they saw him run a 4.6 40-yard dash during a camp.

“Rutgers made the final four because it’s the hometown state (school),” Sanders said told Rutgers Wire following his official visit. “And I believe in the coaches to really be able to develop me as a player and as a man. Things went really well on my visit. They made a big move in my recruitment. They made that move because of all the love they’ve been showing me on my official.”

The 6-foot-1 running back and defensive back has helped the Crusaders win back-to-back state titles.

Rutgers now has 21 commits in the Class of 2024 and it is highlighted by its newest four star and consensus Top 10 player in the state.