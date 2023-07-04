Paul Mulcahy announces commitment to Washington

Paul Mulcahy has found a new home and it is on the other side of the nation.

The former Rutgers’ guard and New Jersey native will switch coasts and attend Washington next season. Mulcahy took to Twitter on Tuesday to make his announcement.

Mulcahy chose the Huskies over Notre Dame and Xavier, who he visited last week. Washington will likely offer Mulcahy a sizable NIL deal, which factored into the decision.

Mulcahy will be able to play right away and was able to enter the portal late as a grad student.

“I believe that the Covid year has been a blessing for me to have another chance to chase my dream,” Mulcahy told On3. “I think Washington has some elite pieces over there and are hungry to win at a high level. I believe this decision will make me push myself harder than ever before.”

Mulcahy became the second Rutgers’ guard to transfer, joining Cam Spencer who will spend his final season at UConn.

The former Rutgers guard announced that he would be searching for a new home after four years in the backcourt for the Scarlet Knights. Mulcahy went through the NBA Draft process but did not receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine or G-League Elite Camp.

Mulcahy, who made 81 starts in 90 games over the last three years, averaged 8.3 points and 4.9 assists last season. He shot a career-low 41.6% from the field while shooting 37% from three-point range.

Mulcahy now makes it five Scarlet Knights lost to the transfer portal. He joins Spencer (UConn), Jalen Miller (Oral Roberts), Dean Reiber (Charlotte), and Oskar Palmquist (Elon). Rutgers will also lost Caleb McConnell, who exhausted his eligibility.

With the loss of both backcourt mates, the Scarlet Knights will be looking at add another guard. Rutgers has three scholarships available and have been working to find a transfer. The Scarlet Knights hosted FIU transfer Austin Williams last week and have shown interest in Iowa State’s Jeremiah Williams.