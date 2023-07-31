Rutgers Baseball to have new home field in 2026 after partnering with Middlesex County

Rutgers Athletics has partnered with Middlesex County to allow a new venture to act as the home field for the Scarlet Knights’ baseball team beginning in 2026.

The announcement was made on Monday during a press conference at Middlesex College. The new venue will serve many purposes and will be located on the campus of the college in Edison.

“We are delighted to partner with Middlesex County to bring Big Ten baseball to this fantastic new facility,” said Rutgers Athletic Director Pat Hobbs via a press release. “Steve Owens and his staff have done a tremendous job developing the players in our baseball program both on and off the field. This new chapter with Middlesex County will only help Coach Owens and his team continue their pursuit of Big Ten championships and more. We will continue to explore other ways we can partner with the County, but this is a great first step. I want to thank everyone at the county, state and university level who made this opportunity possible.”

Play ball!



Coming in 2026, a new home for @RutgersBaseball will be located in Edison. #GoRU pic.twitter.com/TVbHwoS7w1 — Rutgers Scarlet Knights (@RUAthletics) July 31, 2023

The new venue will be located about 15 minutes from the team’s facility on Livingston campus. This will serve as the team’s hold field beginning in 2026. According to Rutgers, Bainton Field and other on-campus facilities will continue to be used. Also, this new plan will not impact the plans to upgrade Bainton.

Rutgers head coach Steve Owens was among those present during the press conference on Monday.

“Thank you to Middlesex County for the invitation to play games at a beautiful new stadium facility. This move will continue to grow our program’s fan base across the state and provide an incredible venue with all the amenities currently available at the power-five level,” Owens said. “This is 100 percent a win for the state of New Jersey, Middlesex County and Rutgers Baseball.”

Rutgers Athletics shared renderings of the new stadium: