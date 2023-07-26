Gavin Wimsatt named starting quarterback for Rutgers

New year, new course of action for Greg Schiano.

On Wednesday, just before Big Ten Media Day began, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano announced that Gavin Wimsatt will be the starting quarterback for the 2023 season, according to NJ Advance Media.

Wimsatt will be backed up by Evan Simon as No. 2 and Ajani Sheppard at No. 3.

The announcement of a starting quarterback ends the possibility of a quarterback competition in training camp, which is what the Scarlet Knights had last season. It will allow Wimsatt to prepare as the starter and gives the offense a sense of stability.

“I’m excited,” Schiano said. “I think Evan has done a really good job, too, so we have two guys that have experience, not a lot but some, but Gavin has worked really hard. I think Kirk Ciarrocca has formed a really strong bond with all of our quarterbacks, both with relationships and football-wise through spring football and all of our summer stuff we’ve done. Now is the time, we need to get ready to play.”

Last season, Wimsatt saw action in eight games. He finished with 757 yards and five touchdowns to go with seven interceptions. Wimsatt showcased his physical tools, including arm strength, but struggled with accuracy. He completed 44.8% (65-for-145) of his passes.

Following the spring game, Wimsatt spoke on how he feels within the offense.

“I think with the offense I’m very comfortable,” Wimsatt said. “I’d like to see us grow over the summer, but I think right now we’re on the upper rise, which is good.”

There is work that needs to be done but this announcement allows the offense to move forward with one guy. Schiano did not share the starter at the end of the spring but many have moved on this summer as if Wimsatt would be the choice.

“I could see it in spring practice,” Schiano said. “I think a lot of it has to do with how Kirk has developed the whole room. Gavin is very comfortable with the way he’s being developed. I just saw him getting better and better and better. Until the game’s live, it’s not, but you have to do that first. I’m excited to see his progress when we get into a game. We’ve got a lot of time between now and then, which is great.”

Kirk Ciarrocca was hired to be the new offensive coordinator for Rutgers this offseason. The offense hit a new low last season, finishing near the bottom of the conference in many major categories.

Ciarrocca brings an experienced Big Ten voice and a coordinator that knows how to work with young quarterbacks.

The future is officially here for Rutgers Football with Wimsatt under center.