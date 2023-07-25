How to watch Rutgers during the 2023 Big Ten Media Days

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten is the next conference in line beginning media days ahead of the 2023 season.
On Wednesday, Greg Schiano and three Rutgers players will address the media at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The head coach of the Scarlet Knights will be joined by defensive end Aaron Lewis, linebacker Deion Jennings, and tight end Johnny Langan.
Schiano is scheduled to appear at the podium second out of the seven Big Ten coaches that will speak on day two. He will be slotted from 11:15-11:30 a.m.
How To Watch
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
When: Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET, Thursday at 11 a.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: Fox Sports
Big Ten Media Days Schedule (All Times ET)
Wednesday, July 26
10:30-11am — Tony Petitti, Big Ten Commissioner
11-11:15am — Bret Bielema, Illinois
11:15-11:30am — Greg Schiano, Rutgers
11:30-11:45am — Mel Tucker, Michigan State
11:45am-12pm — David Braun, Northwestern
12-12:15pm — James Franklin, Penn State
12:15-12:30pm — Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
12:30-12:45pm — Ryan Day, Ohio State
Thursday, July 27
11-11:15am — Tom Allen, Indiana
11:15-11:30am — Michael Locksley, Maryland
11:30-11:45 am — PJ Fleck, Minnesota
11:45am-12pm — Ryan Walters, Purdue
12-12:15pm — Matt Rhule, Nebraska
12:15-12:30pm — Luke Fickell, Wisconsin
12:30-12:45pm — Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
Loading comments...