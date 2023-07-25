How to watch Rutgers during the 2023 Big Ten Media Days

INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten is the next conference in line beginning media days ahead of the 2023 season.

On Wednesday, Greg Schiano and three Rutgers players will address the media at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The head coach of the Scarlet Knights will be joined by defensive end Aaron Lewis, linebacker Deion Jennings, and tight end Johnny Langan.

Schiano is scheduled to appear at the podium second out of the seven Big Ten coaches that will speak on day two. He will be slotted from 11:15-11:30 a.m.

How To Watch

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

When: Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. ET, Thursday at 11 a.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports

Big Ten Media Days Schedule (All Times ET)

Wednesday, July 26

10:30-11am — Tony Petitti, Big Ten Commissioner

11-11:15am — Bret Bielema, Illinois

11:15-11:30am — Greg Schiano, Rutgers

11:30-11:45am — Mel Tucker, Michigan State

11:45am-12pm — David Braun, Northwestern

12-12:15pm — James Franklin, Penn State

12:15-12:30pm — Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

12:30-12:45pm — Ryan Day, Ohio State

Thursday, July 27

11-11:15am — Tom Allen, Indiana

11:15-11:30am — Michael Locksley, Maryland

11:30-11:45 am — PJ Fleck, Minnesota

11:45am-12pm — Ryan Walters, Purdue

12-12:15pm — Matt Rhule, Nebraska

12:15-12:30pm — Luke Fickell, Wisconsin

12:30-12:45pm — Jim Harbaugh, Michigan