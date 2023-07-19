Former Rutgers goalkeeper Casey Murphy to represent the USA in 2023 Women’s World Cup

From defending the net in Piscataway to doing it for her country.

The U.S. has a total of four World Cup championships, including back-to-back victories in 2015 and 2019. For this year’s event, one of the best goalkeepers in Big Ten history will be on the roster.

Goalkeeper and Rutgers alum Casey Murphy heads to Australia & New Zealand with the U.S. Women’s National Team as it prepares for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The 27-year-old native of Bridgewater dominated during her time with the Scarlet Knights and will now compete on the world’s biggest stage.

This marks the fifth consecutive Women’s World Cup where a Rutgers’ graduate will be on the roster. Carli Lloyd competed in the previous four tournaments, winning two titles, before calling it a career.

A graduate of Bridgewater-Raritan High School, Murphy was one of the top players in New Jersey her senior year and did not disappoint at the next level.

Murphy entered Rutgers as a freshman in 2014 and began what would become a legendary career. She finished her first season on the banks with a record of 13-6-1, including her first shutout coming against Vanderbilt on Aug. 24.

She started all 26 matches for the Scarlet Knights over her first two years and this brought attention on a national level. Murphy redshirted her junior year in 2016 to play for the U.S. Under-20 Women’s National Team.

Murphy started all six games for the U.S. as it finished fourth place during the tournament in Papua New Guinea. She made 21 saves and finished with a 77.8 save ratio, both highs among goalkeepers in the tournament. Murphy was also named one of four team captains for the U.S.

She returned to Rutgers as a redshirt junior and turned in the best season of her career.

In 2017, Murphy was named the Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Year after leading the conference in GAA (0.27), save percentage (.924), and shutouts (16). She left Piscataway as the all-time leader in career shutouts with 45. This was also god enough for second in Big Ten history. Murphy was a two-time First Team All-Big Ten and First Team All-Region selection. In total, Rutgers finished with a record 47-12-10 with Murphy on the roster.

Following her career at Rutgers, Murphy signed a professional contract with Montpellier HSC to play in France’s Division I Feminine. She started all 11 games in her first season and was named the Division I Best Keeper. In 2019, Murphy signed for Reign FC before moving onto the North Carolina Courage. In January, Murphy inked a three-year deal with the club.

Murphy will be part of the U.S. Women’s National Team in 2023 but it will not be her first time. She received a call-up in 2018 for a set of friendlies but did not make an appearance. Murphy has been part of youth international teams for the U.S. at the U14, U15, U18, U20, and U23 levels.

Murphy has been successful at every level she has played and will now get a chance to prove herself on the biggest stage.