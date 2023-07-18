A look inside Rutgers Athletics incoming Class of 2023

Rutgers Athletics is coming off an interesting year.

It seemed to take a step back from 2021-22 but still made plenty of noise in the Big Ten. All sports continue to recruit well and have an eye on the future. Below, let’s take a look into who will be joining the Scarlet Knights in the upcoming season.

Men’s Basketball

Steve Pikiell has seen a bit of an overhaul to the team this season. Both Paul Mulcahy (Washington) and Cam Spencer (UConn) have found new homes. Caleb McConnell competed in the NBA Summer League and other role players decided to transfer. On the other hand, Rutgers retained Cliff Omoruyi and Noah Fernandes transferred in from UMass.

The Scarlet Knights are coming off a year where they were in the First Four Out of the NCAA Tournament. If they want to get back right away, the newcomers will have to make some noise. Gavin Griffiths is one of the top recruits in Rutgers’ history. The 6-foot-8 product is the top player in Connecticut and a Top-20 player nationally. Emmanuel Ogbole is a juco transfer while Jamichael Davis adds depth in the backcourt.

Rutgers has loaded up in the Class of 2024 and still awaits a decision from Dylan Harper. Until then, the 2023 class will prove that it can make some noise as well.

PG Jamichael Davis

SF Gavin Griffiths

C Emmanuel Ogbole

Football

It was a step in the wrong direction for Rutgers Football in 2022. That cannot be denied. The team finished 4-8 and featured one of the worst offenses in the nation. This led to Sean Gleeson being let go and eventually replaced with Kirk Ciarrocca. After a reshuffle of the coaching staff, the Scarlet Knights are ready to go in 2023.

Camp is only a few weeks away and as usual, Greg Schiano has yet to announce a starting quarterback. Let’s assume that Gavin Wimsatt is the choice, and he should be. The duo of Wimsatt and Samuel Brown give Rutgers some hope within the offense. Defensively, the Scarlet Knights have a chance to be a strong squad within the Big Ten.

Ajani Sheppard is an intriguing player coming to Piscataway at the quarterback position in 2023. He impressed during spring practices and could play a role in years to come.

RB Jashon Benjamin

TE Logan Blake

WR Dylan Braithwaite

WR Sage Clawges

LS Jake Eldridge

ATH Davon Fuse

ATH Deondre Johnson

CB Bo Mascoe

ATH Vilay Nakkoun

WR Jesse Ofurie

OT Nick Oliveira

IOL JaSire Peterson

DL Djibril Abdou Rahman

OT Dominic Rivera

QB Ajani Sheppard

IOL John Stone

S Ian Strong

WR Famah Toure

OT Mozell Williams

LB Abram Wright

Baseball

Rutgers Baseball turned in another winning season in 2023 but took a step back. The Scarlet Knights finished 33-23 with a 14-10 record in Big Ten play. They lost both games in the Big Ten Tournament and were passed over for the NCAA Tournament.

The 2023 MLB Draft just occurred and Rutgers saw two players selected, both by the Oakland A’s. Ryan Lasko was taken with the 41st overall pick in the second round and recently signed his first professional contract. Oakland also selected Drew Conover.

The Scarlet Knights have been busy in the transfer portal. This includes St. John’s transfer and New Jersey native Sonny Fauci. He is one of two right-handed arms coming to the banks this year. In the recruiting class, head coach Steve Owens prioritized pitching. There are six pitchers (five RHP and one LHP) coming in, highlighted by in-state talent John Goodes and Zachary Konstantinovsky.

RHP John Goodes

RHP Jack Kirchner

RHP Zachary Konstantinovsky

C Jackson Natili

LHP Gunnar Plante

RHP Justin Shadek

RHP Justin Sweeney

SS Nick Tomasetto

Women’s Basketball

Rutgers Women’s Basketball finished 12-20 last season with a 5-13 record in conference play. This was the first season at the helm for Coquese Washington and there are hopes that she can turn it around moving forward.

The Scarlet Knights advanced in the Big Ten Tournament for the second-consecutive year before being knocked out by Illinois.

In the offseason, Washington made some big-time additions. In the backcourt, Rutgers will add Lisa Thompson and Jillian Huerter. Thompson is currently ranked as the 60th player nationally and has a chance to make an impact right away. Also, the Scarlet Knights added Destiny Adams as a transfer. The New Jersey native and former Manchester Township star spent time at North Carolina before deciding to return home.

PG Jillian Huerter

PG Lisa Thompson

Men’s Soccer

One team that did not take a step back was the Rutgers Men’s Soccer team. It won its first Big Ten Tournament Championship in program history this past season. The Scarlet Knights finished with a record of 10-5-6 and went 4-2-2 in Big Ten play.

The team will now have a chance to build off one of its best seasons in program history and the newcomers will be a part of it.

D Nick Collins

MF Francesco Di Ponzio

F Luciano Sanchez

D Devon Stopek

Women’s Soccer

Rutgers Women’s Soccer team has been one of the most successful in recent years. In 2021, the Scarlet Knights made a run to the Big Ten Tournament final and semifinal of the NCAA Tournament. Last season, Rutgers finished 13-5-2 and qualified for the big dance once again.

It was a difficult end to the year as Rutgers lost its final four games. The Scarlet Knights have allowed their young players to contribute right away and the incoming class should be no different.

M Brianna Azevedo

F Ashley Baran

B Ava Brass

B Audrey Cain

F Elliot Forney

M Gabriela Gil

F Alyssa Martinez

F Reilly McGlinn

B Shannon Reiser

F Olivia Russomanno

M Tehya Scheuten

Men’s Lacrosse

Rutgers Men’s Lacrosse finished the regular season losing four of its final five games. It was eliminated in the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament. The Scarlet Knights finished with a record of 8-6, including a dominant 7-1 at home.

Below, check out the incoming class for Rutgers next spring.

A Davey Carroll

M TJ Conley

F Brock DeSmarais

D Dylan Groff

M Colin Kurdyla

M Duke Richman II

G Marco Wimmershoff

M Colin Zeller

Women’s Lacrosse

The Rutgers Women’s Lacrosse team continues to shine. It is coming off a year where it made its third-straight appearance in the Big Ten semifinal round. This year, the Scarlet Knights were eliminated by Maryland. They defeated three ranked opponents this year and had two All-America selections.

The incoming freshmen class will join an established team that will look to continue its success.

M Erin Duggan

M Gianna Macrino

D Cate O’Ferrall

M Alex Popham

M Reese Robinson

G Sophie Rowell

M Samantha Swanovich

M Payton Tini

