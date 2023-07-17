Ryan Lasko officially signs with Oakland A’s

Ryan Lasko has officially signed his first professional contract.

One week after being selected with the 41st pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Lasko has signed with the Oakland Athletics for $1.7 million.

2nd-rder Ryan Lasko signs w/@Athletics for $1.7 million (pick 41 value = $2,094,900). @RutgersBaseball OF, quality athlete w/good approach, raw power, solid speed, strong arm & nice D in center field. @MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/IL1GCPT6DG — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 16, 2023

Lasko, a New Jersey native and graduate of Jackson Memorial High School, decided to stay home and play his college ball with the Scarlet Knights. In three years, Lasko finished with 201 hits, 38 home runs, 135 RBIs, 169 runs and batted .314 for his career.

A two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection, Lasko became the first Scarlet Knight to earn this honor twice. Over the last two years, he helped Rutgers win a total of 77 games, including a program-record of 44 in 2022.

As a sophomore during that 2022 season, Lasko led the Big Ten with 90 hits and 81 runs scored. He also set the single-season program record with 24 doubles. This season, Lasko led Rutgers batting .332 batting average and totaling 32 extra-base hits, 73 hits, and 58 runs scored. He added 11 home runs and 52 RBI.

Lasko left Rutgers ranked 20th in program history with 201 hits. He also sits third all-time in home runs, eighth in runs, tied for ninth in doubles, and tied for 10th in RBI.