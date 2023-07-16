What does it mean? Saturday Surprise, Rutgers Football lands three-star Kevin Levy

Yesterday, the nation continued its countdown as kickoff to college football hit the six-week mark.

To add on, Rutgers Football received good news that might not have been expected.

On Saturday afternoon, three-star Kevin Levy announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights. The West Palm Beach product becomes the sixth commit in the Class of 2024 from Florida.

What does this mean?

Head coach Greg Schiano has clearly put focus on recruiting down in the Sunshine State and it has shown.

Levy held offers from the likes of Florida State, Florida, NC State, Arkansas, and Pitt, among others. There was a thought that Levy would commit to Louisville but threw a bit of a curveball announcing that he will come to Piscataway.

Levy has played on both sides of the ball in high school. As a receiver, he totaled 19 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, he had 23 total tackles (9 solo) and three pass deflections. Levy is expected to play defense for Rutgers but has the ability and athleticism to play either.

In the spring, the 6-foot, 170-pound Levy ran a 10.62 time in the 100 meters. He is another athlete that brings great speed and agility.

Levy is the 22nd commit for Rutgers in the Class of 2024. The class is ranked 31st in the nation, according the 247Sports Composite.

Schiano is hard at work recruiting the Class of 2024. To this point, it has worked out well.