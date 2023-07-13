Rutgers target Dylan Harper sets new timeline on announcing college decision

The Class of 2024 is all but set for the Scarlet Knights — but there has been one major decision that the country is waiting on.

Don Bosco Prep guard Dylan Harper has taken over as the No. 1 player in the class. He previously named his five finalists of Rutgers, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, and Auburn back in January.

Harper, who is the brother of Rutgers’ great Ron Harper Jr. and son of NBA champion Ron Harper, has not set an official date for his announcement. Previously, Harper targeted the weeks after Peach Jam as a time where he might commit. Now that the event has come and gone, Harper has set a new timeline.

Harper told 247Sports that he will wait until the high school season comes around to make his decision.

“Probably sometime after this or during the high school season,” Harper said.

Harper was one of the standouts during Peach Jam. He averaged 21.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and, 3.3 assists while leading his team to the semifinal round. His scoring average was second to only 2026 product A.J Dybantsa (25.8ppg).

To this point, it is impossible to predict where Harper will end up. Rutgers’ fans have held out hope given the fact that there is a connection to his family and home-state.

“Probably learning about the schools and programs as a whole and just getting a feel for how the coaches in my top five take care of everyone,” Harper said. “Even like 1-15, bench players and star players, how they all treat each other.”

Rutgers’ recruiting Class of 2024 is currently ranked second in the nation, according to 247sports Composite. This is second to only North Carolina and led by five-star Ace Bailey. Rutgers also has commitments from three-stars Lathan Sommerville and Bryce Dortch.

Bailey has been close with Harper during the recruiting process trying to get him to Piscataway. The Scarlet Knights have been recruiting Harper hard over the course of his high school career. Steve Pikiell and his assistants were in South Carolina watching Harper over the course of the week.

Harper’s recruitment remains at the top of the priority list for Rutgers. If the Scarlet Knights can pair Harper and Bailey, there will be talks of Big Ten Championships and beyond coming to Piscataway.