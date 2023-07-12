Rutgers Football: Langan, Lewis, Jennings to represent Scarlet Knights at Big Ten Media Days

Big Ten Media Days are just two weeks away.

All head coaches in the Big Ten will gather in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis over the course of two days along with three players. On Wednesday, all players attending were announced.

Rutgers’ head coach Greg Schiano will be joined by Johnny Langan, Deion Jennings, and Aaron Lewis. This will be the second-consecutive year that Langan will be present during media days.

Schiano will be the second coach to take the podium on the first day. All interviews will be featured on the Big Ten Network. Schiano will speak at 11:15am and be joined by players later in the day with the BTN crew.

Langan has been a leader for the Scarlet Knights during his time with the program. He has been used in many ways, primarily as a ball carrier within the offense.

Joining Langan will be two defensive standouts expected to make a big impact on 2023.

Jennings finished with 91 tackles last season. The Scarlet Knights saw many linebackers leave in 2021, leaving the position a bit weak heading into last season. Jennings stepped up and is expected to have an even bigger role this season.

The same can be said about Lewis. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive lineman has a chance to be among the best in the Big Ten. Last season, Lewis logged 55 tackles, eight for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Big Ten Media Days Attendees

Illinois: DL Jer’Zhan Newton, DL Keith Randolph, WR Isaiah Williams

Iowa: DB Cooper DeJean, TE Luke Lachey, DL Noah Shannon

Michigan State: OG J.D. Duplain, LB Cal Haladay, WR Tre Mosley

Northwestern: LB Bryce Gallagher, DB Rod Heard II, WR Bryce Kirtz

Ohio State: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., TE Cade Stover, DE J.T. Tuimoloau

Rutgers: LB Deion Jennings, TE Johnny Langan, DL Aaron Lewis

Penn State: S Keaton Ellis, OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu, DE Adisa Isaac

Indiana: LB Aaron Casey, RB Jaylin Lucas, DB Noah Pierre

Maryland: RB Roman Hemby, DB Tarheeb Still, QB Taulia Tagovailoa

Michigan: RB Blake Corum, DT Kris Kenkins, CB Mike Sainristil

Minnesota: WR Chris Autumn-Bell, DB Tyler Nubin, TE Breven Spann-Ford

Nebraska: OG Ethan Piper, LB Luke Reimer, QB Jeff Sims

Purdue: QB Hudson Card, DB Sanoussi Kane, WR T.J. Sheffield

Wisconsin: RB Braelon Allen, QB Tanner Mordecai, LB Maema Njongmeta