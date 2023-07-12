A look into former Rutgers star Caleb McConnell’s first week in the NBA Summer League

It has officially been one week since Caleb McConnell made his professional debut with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Summer League.

McConnell did not get selected in the draft but signed an Exhibition-10 contract in the early morning hours the next day. Now, he has three games under his belt after starring for Rutgers during his career.

READ MORE: Caleb McConnell signs Exhibit-10 deal with Oklahoma City Thunder

The two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year entered the professional ranks with plenty of noise surrounding his game on that end of the floor. At 6-foot-7 with great length, McConnell has what it takes to be a strong perimeter defender at the next level. The question is, can he score?

McConnell averaged 9.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 39.5% from the field. He struggled from three-point range, finishing 20.3% as a senior.

McConnell has seen his minutes increase in each game over the first three.

July 5: vs. Memphis Grizzlies

McConnell did not make his debut in the first game just two days prior but logged eight minutes against Memphis. During his time, McConnell did not score, missing both field goal attempts, and grabbed a rebound and dished out an assist. McConnell also logged a block.

July 6: vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In his second game action, McConnell played just under 14 minutes and was featured more in the offensive game plan.

McConnell went 4-for-8 from the field, finishing with eight points and added four assists. He did not attempt a free throw over the first two games. Defensively, McConnell continued to be an anchor.

This is the area of his game that he will need to transfer. Against Philadelphia, McConnell finished with three steals and one block.

Working on both ends ⏭ pic.twitter.com/JZmiPv0mth — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) July 11, 2023

July 11: vs. Houston Rockets

On Tuesday night, McConnell got his most game action with 27:56 on the court. Once again, his defensive effort stuck out but he struggled from the field.

McConnell finished with six points on 3-for-11 shooting. He missed his only free throw attempt and was 0-for-1 from three-point range as well. He added three more assists and a steal.

McConnell has shown that he can pass effectively and is a strong rebounder. Against Houston, McConnell grabbed 10 rebounds, five on each end of the floor.

STATS (3 games): 4.7 points, 33.3% (7-for-21), 0% 3PT (0-for-4), 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks