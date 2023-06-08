Former Rutgers OC Sean Gleeson expected to land at Northwestern

Former Scarlet Knight offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson is reportedly on his way to accepting a job within the same conference.

According to FootballScoop, Gleeson is expected to join Northwestern as a senior offensive analyst. Gleeson was fired by Rutgers during the 2022 season after a historically bad offensive start to the year.

On Oct. 7, Rutgers suffered a 14-13 loss to Nebraska where it did not score in the second half. This closed a five-game stretch against FBS teams where Rutgers averaged 14.2 points, 284 total yards, and held a 25.7% third-down conversion rate.

In 2020, Greg Schiano brought Gleeson onto the staff in his first season back in Piscataway. That year, the Big Ten played a conference-only schedule and the Scarlet Knights exceeded expectations. They averaged 26.7 points and 140.3 rushing yards per game. After a promising year one, the production offensively continued to decline until it hit rock bottom last season.

Prior to Rutgers, Gleeson spent time as the offensive coordinator of Princeton (2017-18) and Oklahoma State (2019).

Gleeson’s contract with Rutgers was fully guaranteed and set to expire following the 2023 season. Gleeson’s $1,050,000 for 2023 is guaranteed “subject to offset and mitigation” of his being “terminated for convenience by the University.”

It will not take long for Gleeson to make his return to Piscataway as Rutgers hosts Northwestern in the season-opener on Sept. 3 at SHI Stadium.