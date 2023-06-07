ICYMI: Rutgers Football announced times for season-opener, multiple other games

The pieces are beginning to come together for the beginning of college football.

Previously, there was a line released that reflected Rutgers as four-point favorites for the season-opener against Northwestern. Last week, times for that game and six other were released.

The Scarlet Knights will begin the season on Sunday in a nationally-televised game on CBS at Noon against the Wildcats at SHI Stadium. This marks the first time that the Scarlet Knights will open the season with a Big Ten home game.

Rutgers will be the first of three homes games to begin the season. It will host Temple the following week at 7:30 PM followed by a matchup with Virginia Tech at 3:30 PM. Both games will be televised on Big Ten Network.

The Scarlet Knights will take on Michigan and Indiana at Noon later in the season. their game against Wisconsin be either be slated for Noon or 3:30 PM.

October 14 is a date to mark on the schedule as the game against Michigan State will be Homecoming. All game times that have not been determined will be announced over the course of the season.

Below, take a look at all announced times to this point:

Rutgers Football Schedule & Times

Sept. 3 vs. Northwestern at Noon (CBS)

Sept. 9 vs. Temple at 7:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Sept. 16 vs. Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m. (Big Ten Network)

Sept. 23 at Michigan at Noon (TBD)

Oct. 7 at Wisconsin at Noon or 3:30/4 p.m. (TBD)

Oct. 14 (Homecoming) vs. Michigan State at Noon (TBD)

Oct. 21 at Indiana at Noon (TBD)