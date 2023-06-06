Rutgers transfer Cam Spencer commits to UConn

Cam Spencer has officially found a new home after deciding to transfer from Rutgers.

After spending one year with the Scarlet Knights, Spencer will play his final season with UConn, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Just a few weeks after announcing his decision to leave Rutgers, Spencer has committed to Dan Hurley and the Huskies. He will have one year of eligibility left as a graduate student. Spencer entered the transfer portal after the window closed but will be eligible to play immediately as a grad transfer.

Spencer joined the Scarlet Knights last offseason after three years at Loyola Maryland. He averaged 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals in 31.5 minutes per game. He shot 44.4% from the field, including 43.4% from behind the arc.

Spencer is now the fourth Scarlet Knight to find a new home this offseason. He joins Jalen Miller, Dean Reiber, and Oskar Palmquist.