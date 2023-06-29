Four-star WR Korey Duff Jr. commits to Rutgers

Greg Schiano has recruited heavy in the Class of 2024 and he just helped Rutgers land its biggest player in the group.

On Thursday, four-star wide receiver Korey Duff Jr. committed to the Scarlet Knights. Duff Jr. announced his decision live on social media in front of a large crowd.

A class that was already ranked in the Top 25 just got another big fish in the 6-foot-5 pass catcher from St. Anthony’s in Melville, NY. He is currently ranked as the No. 2 player, according to 247Sports, and is considered the top player by many others. This marks the third-consecutive year that Schiano has landed one of the top two players in New York, joining Deondre Johnson (2023) and Moses Walker (2022).

Duff Jr. has taken nearly a dozen visits to Rutgers over the last two years. It is a place he knows well and feels like home, according to his Instagram caption. Duff Jr. was a highly-touted prospect with 22 offers from the likes of Texas A&M, Miami, Syracuse, UCF, Pitt, Coastal Carolina, among others.

The addition of Duff Jr. gives new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and the Scarlet Knights a weapon on the outside, which is a major need for the unit.

The Class of 2024 for the Scarlet Knights currently ranks 24th in the nation after Duff Jr. became its 20th member. Duff Jr. is now the second wide receiver, along with Isaiah Crumpler, and fourth pass catcher overall in the class.