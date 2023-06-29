Iowa State transfer Jeremiah Williams to visit Rutgers

Rutgers still has room on the roster for next season and continue to work to fill it.

The Scarlet Knights will host Iowa State transfer Jeremiah Williams, reported by 24/7 High School Hoops. Williams spent the first two years of his career at Temple before transferring to Iowa State.

Iowa State transfer Jeremiah Williams tells me he plans to take visits to Rutgers and San Jose State.



Williams recently committed to Illinois before deciding to reopen his recruitment.



Williams last played during the 2021-22 season for the Owls. He suffered a torn Achilles in early October in 2022, forcing him to miss the season. Once the season was done, he entered the transfer portal without playing a game for the Cyclones.

After entering the portal, Williams committed to Illinois early in June. He has since opened his recruitment and has gained interest from Georgetown and San Jose State, where he also plans to take a visit.

As a sophomore, Williams averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. He shot 41.7% from the field. He struggled from three-point range but used his 6-foot-4 frame to get into the lane and score from the midrange.

Williams would give Rutgers another option on the perimeter to handle the ball. He would join Derek Simpson and Noah Fernandes as ball handlers for the Scarlet Knights. This is an important aspect with the losses of Cam Spencer and Paul Mulcahy.

The Scarlet Knights currently have three open scholarships for next season. They have shown interest in adding a guard and Williams would fit the bill right away.