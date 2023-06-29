Iowa State transfer Jeremiah Williams commits to Rutgers

Rutgers still has room on the roster for next season and continue to work to fill it.

The Scarlet Knights recently hosted Iowa State transfer Jeremiah Williams and have now landed a commitment. Williams spent the first two years of his career at Temple before transferring to Iowa State.

As a two-time transfer before graduating, Williams will require a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible to play right away this season. This seems like an unlikely route, which means Rutgers will have Williams available for the 2024-25 season.

Williams last played during the 2021-22 season for the Owls. He suffered a torn Achilles in early October in 2022, forcing him to miss the season. Once the season was done, he entered the transfer portal without playing a game for the Cyclones.

After entering the portal, Williams committed to Illinois early in June but decided to decommit shortly after

As a sophomore, Williams averaged 9.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. He shot 41.7% from the field. He struggled from three-point range but used his 6-foot-4 frame to get into the lane and score from the midrange.

Williams gives Rutgers another option on the perimeter to handle the ball, if granted the waiver. He would join Derek Simpson and Noah Fernandes as ball handlers for the Scarlet Knights. This is an important aspect with the losses of Cam Spencer and Paul Mulcahy. If not, he is a strong veteran presence to add for the 2024-25 season

The Scarlet Knights currently have three open scholarships for next season. They have shown interest in adding a guard and Williams would fit the bill right away.