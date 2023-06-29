Former Scarlet Knight Noah Vedral accepts coaching position at Kansas

Greg Schiano often said that Noah Vedral was going to be a coach someday. That opportunity has come sooner than later after Vedral spent three years in Piscataway.

Vedral confirmed with Bobby Deren of 247Sports that he has accepted a position at Kansas for the 2023 season. It will be a strength intern position with the offensive line.

“That’s kind of the plan going forward,” Vedral told Scarlet Nation on Tuesday. “And then hopefully in the spring, I will take over a graduate assistant role with the offensive line.”

Vedral connected with the Jayhawks thanks to two former Rutgers’ staff members. Defensive line coach Jim Panagos and special teams analyst Aaron Miller are both currently in Lawrence and allowed Vedral to watch practices.

Vedral ended his career at Rutgers after transferring from Nebraska. He joined the Scarlet Knights the same year that Schiano returned for his second tenure. Vedral was the starting quarterback for Rutgers in 2020 and 2021 before dealing with injury problems in 2022. In three years, Vedral threw for 3,330 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Vedral is preparing to join the staff of an up-and-coming Kansas team.

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold led the Jayhawks to their first bowl appearance since 2008 in just his second season. Kansas began the season 5-0 before hitting a gauntlet in the Big 12, losing seven of its final eight games. This includes a triple-overtime loss to Arkansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

Kansas will begin its season on Sept. 1 against Missouri State.