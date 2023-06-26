Three-star OL Carter Kadow commits to Rutgers

Greg Schiano added one final recruit on Sunday night before the busy weekend came to an end.

Three-star offensive lineman Carter Kadow announced his commitment to Rutgers via Twitter. Kadow is listed as a tight end and defensive lineman but he will make the jump to offensive line for his final season in high school.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound tackle is ranked as the 12th overall player in Wisconsin and 88th offensive tackle in the nation, according to 247Sports. Kadow held 13 other offers from the likes of Indiana, Yale, Eastern Michigan, and Illinois State, among others. He had interest from Minnesota and Penn State as well but did not receive an offer. Kadow took a visit to Bloomington last week before choosing the Scarlet Knights.

The offensive line has been a weak point for Rutgers during Schiano’s second tenure. Kadow becomes the third offensive line commit in 2024 along with Kenny Jones and Raynor Andrews.

Kadow became the sixth Rutgers’ commit over the weekend. A slew of three-stars announced including athletes Antonio White and Sage Clawges. On the defensive side of the ball, Samarian Robinson, Noah Shaw, and Elijah King also pledged to the Scarlet Knights.

The addition of Kadow makes it 19 commits in the Class of 2024. According to composite rankings by 247Sports, this class for Rutgers currently ranks 21st nationally and sixth in the Big Ten.