Rutgers Football: WR Sage Clawges commits to Rutgers, caps another busy recruiting week

Rutgers capped another busy weekend on the recruiting trail on Sunday afternoon.

Three-star wide receiver Sage Clawges announced that he has committed to Rutgers after taking an official visit to Piscataway this weekend. Clawges chose the Scarlet Knights over the likes of Syracuse, Penn State, and Iowa, who was scheduled to host Clawges on a visit as well.

Narrowed down from his top 5, @SageClawges has committed to Rutgers @RFootball congrats Sage! pic.twitter.com/BYVeJmBtJ9 — Dayna Cass (@dayna_cass) June 25, 2023

During a recent interview with 247Sports, Clawges’ high school coach at St. Thomas More shared that the athlete will be reclassifying and entering the Class of 2023. Clawges is ranked as a Top-10 player in Connecticut and Top-200 wide receiver in the nation.

Clawges is listed as a wide receiver but has the versatility to play on the defensive side of the ball as well. The 6-foot-4 product of Morgantown has a chance to begin his career in Piscataway at safety.

Clawges continued what was another busy week for Greg Schiano and company. On Saturday, three-star defensive back Antonio White announced his commitment to Rutgers via Twitter. White was a sought-after prospect with offers from elite company such as Auburn, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Pitt, and many others.

The day before White committed, three-star defensive end Elijah King committed to the Scarlet Knights. King took an official visit in June and did not commit while in Piscataway. He held 18 other offers from the likes of Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Cincinnati, and Iowa State.

Schiano has prioritized the defensive line and King brings size and athleticism to the unit. At 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, King has the intangibles needed to compete in the Big Ten once he matures as a player.

Schiano remains active in the state of North Carolina as Noah Shaw became the third commit in 2024. Finally, three-star linebacker Samarian Robinson flipped his commitment from UCF to Rutgers.

Robinson committed to UCF in January and took a visit there earlier in the month. Rutgers offered the linebacker in May and he committed after taking a visit last week.

With the four new additions this week in the Class of 2024, the Scarlet Knights currently rank 23rd in the nation, according to 247Sports.