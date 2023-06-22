Rutgers Women’s Basketball: Big Ten announces opponents for 2023-24

On Thursday morning, the Big Ten announced the home and away opponents for Rutgers for the 2023-24 season.

Each Big Ten team will play 18 conference games with nine home and nine on the road. Exact game times and dates will be announced at a later date.

Last season, the Scarlet Knights finished 12-20 and 5-13 in the Big Ten. Rutgers was eliminated in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament after defeating Northwestern 63-59 in the first round. This offseason, Rutgers added North Carolina transfer and New Jersey native Destiny Adams to the mix.

The Scarlet Knights will play eight teams once while playing five twice, both home and away.

Rutgers 2023-24 Home/Away Opponents

Home: Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Penn State

Away: Illinois, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue

Home/Away: Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Wisconsin