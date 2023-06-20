Rutgers officially adds Jamichael Davis to Class of 2023

Rutgers Basketball continues to add to the Class of 2023.

The Scarlet Knights officially added Jamichael Davis as his name now appears in the student directory of the University. Rutgers is expected to make an announcement later in the week to share the addition of Davis, accordion to a report from NJ Advance Media.

Davis announced his commitment to Rutgers back in December and signed his letter of intent in May.

Davis is now the third recruit in the Class of 2023 to officially join the class. He now joins four-star Gavin Griffiths and transfer Emmanuel Ogbole. Noah Fernandes will also be new to Rutgers next season after transferring from UMass.

Davis could have a chance to contribute off the bench right away. The 6-foot-2 guard could add some depth to a backcourt that lost both Paul Mulcahy and Cam Spencer this offseason. Both veteran guards left Piscataway in search of new homes. Spencer landed at UConn while Mulcahy continues to search.

The Class of 2023 currently ranks 43rd in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite. The 2024 recruiting class is currently one of the best in the nation and the Scarlet Knights continue to await the decision of Dylan Harper. Davis will have a chance to play with five-star Ace Bailey if he stays at Rutgers for two years. Davis and Bailey were teammates in high school at McEachern and in AAU.

With Davis officially in the mix, the Scarlet Knights currently have three open scholarships for the 2023-24 season.