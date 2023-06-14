5 potential landing spots for Paul Mulcahy in transfer portal

Paul Mulcahy is officially in the transfer portal.

The former Rutgers guard announced that he would be searching for a new home after four years in the backcourt for the Scarlet Knights. Mulcahy went through the NBA Draft process but did not receive an invite to the NBA Draft Combine or G-League Elite Camp.

Mulcahy became the second veteran guard to transfer. Cam Spencer shared his plans in May and will be available to play right away as a grad transfer. Spencer will spend his final year of eligibility with UConn and Mulcahy is still looking for a home.

There have been many teams that have contacted Mulcahy and could benefit from a veteran guard.

Gonzaga

Long shot but anything is possible. Mulcahy will likely remain on the East coast but if Gonzaga comes calling, who knows. The Bulldogs made one of the biggest additions of the offseason, adding Ryan Nembhard from Creighton. Another big move could be in store to completely solidify the backcourt for a team looking to win a national title.

Kansas

The money is there for recruits going to Kansas. Hunter Dickinson all but said it when he flipped from Michigan to the Jayhawks. If this is what Mulcahy is interested in, Kansas has it — not to mention arguably the best roster in the nation.

Dickinson will join a core of Dajuan Harris Jr., Kevin McCullar and K.J. Adams Jr. that return from last season. Five-star Elmarko Jackson will be in the mix, along with Towson transfer Nick Timberlake. The talent is endless in Lawrence. The Jayhawks will be one of the favorites to win the national title next season, if not the No. 1 team in the nation.

Notre Dame

Yes, the Irish finished 11-21 last year. The fact remains that Notre Dame is still Notre Dame. The program continues to rebuild and that includes starting a new era with Micah Shrewsberry as head coach. The former Penn State coach is familiar with Mulcahy and knows how to develop guards. We all saw Jalen Pickett take a huge step forward under Shrewsberry. This could be an intriguing factor for Mulcahy. The Irish have added Northwestern guard Julian Roper in the transfer portal. The addition of Mulcahy would complete a rejuvenated backcourt.

Michigan

Spencer announcing his intention to transfer after one year, and late, will not sit well with fans — as it shouldn't. Mulcahy will be in good graces of fans because of what he has done for the program over the last four years. If he joins a Big Ten foe, will this continue?

Michigan landed Olivier Nkamhoua in the portal from Tennessee to bolster the frontcourt but it could use some help at the guard position. The Wolverines have a great history of guard play. With Dickinson now with Kansas, Michigan could use a new leader and experienced voice on the court. Mulcahy is one of the best passers in the Big Ten and this would help set up the big men in Ann Arbor.

Kentucky

Kentucky was one of the first teams to reach out to Mulcahy once he shared his plan to transfer. The Wildcats typically rely on youth in the backcourt and could opt for a veteran here. Kentucky already has its usual five-stars coming in with DJ Wagner and Robert Dillingham. Mulcahy would make sense for multiple reasons.

First, Kentucky has not added a player in the portal and could be losing Antonio Reeves if he decides to transfer. Second, Mulcahy would be a veteran option with a young backcourt in Kentucky. He has experience running the show and could be relied on to handle the ball in big spots. Finally, and this is where Rutgers needed him at times, Mulcahy would not be asked to take over games offensively.

While Mulcahy is an elite passer, he has struggled to score the ball at times. Mulcahy’s jump shot has been inconsistent over the course of his career. On a team like Kentucky, Mulcahy would not be the primary offensive option. What we know is that it is clear that Kentucky has interest and that Mulcahy would get that boost in NIL money. This seems like a god fit for both sides.