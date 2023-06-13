2024 forward Bryce Dortch commits to Rutgers

Rutgers continues to add promising talent to its recruiting Class of 2024.

On Tuesday afternoon, three-star power forward Bryce Dortch announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights. Dortch joined 247Sports live on YouTube to make his public announcement. Prior to this announcement, Dortch put Rutgers in his final three along with Virginia Tech and Temple.

Dortch took his official visit to Piscataway on Friday. This was his second visit to Rutgers, with the first taking place in September. Dortch announced that his recruitment is now closed and does not plan to take official visits to his other finalists.

The 6-foot-8 forward is currently ranked as the 108th player in 247Sports Composite rankings. Dortch now joins five-star Ace Bailey and four-star Lathan Sommerville in Rutgers’ Class of 2024. Dellquan Warren announced in May that he would decommit from the Scarlet Knights. This class is now ranked second nationally.

The class is strong already and Rutgers continues to recruit the top player in the nation Dylan Harper. The Don Bosco product, who is the brother of former Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr., currently has Rutgers in his top five.

The Scarlet Knights have seen plenty of turnover lately. Cam Spencer and Paul Mulcahy both entered the transfer portal. Spencer has committed to UConn while Mulcahy is still exploring all options. On the other hand, Cliff Omoruyi announced that he would return to Piscataway for his fourth year.

The return of Omoruyi gives Rutgers a much-needed presence down low next season. More so, he will bridge the gap until the Class of 2024 comes to campus. Steve Pikiell also added junior college transfer Emmanuel Ogbole to the frontcourt. It is clear that Rutgers is prioritizing size, both in recruitment and in the transfer portal.

The addition of Dortch gets Rutgers that ever-so-important third commit in 2024. Now, the waiting game continues for Harper as Rutgers eyes the top spot nationally.