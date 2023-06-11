Rutgers Football: 2024 WR Benjamin Black commits to Scarlet Knights, caps busy recruiting weekend

It was a busy, and successful, weekend for the Scarlet Knights on the recruiting front and it was capped with one final addition on Sunday night.

Three-star wide receiver Benjamin Black announced his commitment to Rutgers via social media. The Class of 2024 product took an official visit to Piscataway last weekend.

The 6-foot-1 pass catcher chose Rutgers over the likes of Maryland, Georgia Tech, and Boston College, among many others. Black is a speedy receiver with great strength. The Scarlet Knights will add an immediate downfield threat, which has been missing in recent years.

The commitment from Black meant that Rutgers would double down on back-to-back days. Earlier on Sunday, the Scarlet Knights landed Maine transfer Shawn Bowman. The tight end had offers from Oregon and Mississippi State but chose Rutgers after making an official visit this weekend.

Last season, Bowman finished with 31 catches for 377 yards and five touchdowns. He was one of the top returning tight ends in the FCS and will now have a chance to contribute in the Big Ten.

On Saturday, Rutgers landed a trio on the defensive side of the ball.

Three-star defensive lineman Aaris Bethea announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights out of Erasmus Hall in Brooklyn. He will join current linebacker Moses Walker as alum of Erasmus Hall on the roster. Bethea was being courted by the likes of Virginia Tech, Pitt, Syracuse, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M, among others. He bring great speed along the line, can attack gaps, and has a chance to be a difference maker later in his career.

Rutgers also landed three-star linebacker Montele Johnson and safety Dah’Kari Gilley.

Gilley committed to Rutgers on his official visit while also holding offers from Florida Atlantic, Navy, and Liberty. Johnson chose Rutgers over West Virginia, Boston College, Kansas, and Missouri.

Greg Schiano continues to be aggressive in recruitment of talent and this weekend was a busy one for the Scarlet Knights. After all of the action on Saturday, 247Sports had Rutgers Class of 2024 ranked 21st in the nation.