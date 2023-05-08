Rutgers Baseball: Christian Coppola named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

On Monday, Christian Coppola was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, announced by the conference.

The freshman right-hander has been making an impact for Rutgers since he arrived and it continued over the weekend.

On Friday, Coppola got the ball against Penn Tate and tossed seven brilliant innings. He allowed one run on four hits while walking two and striking out 13. His 13 strikeouts are currently the most by any player in a Big Ten game this season.

Coppola’s performance against Penn State marks the second start this season that he has one 7+ innings with 12+ strikeouts. He is the only player in the conference with two such games.

Coppola was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week four weeks ago. He is now the second freshman to be earn this award, joining Trevor Cohen, who has done it twice.